Paquette S, Ha O, Chopin J, Beauregard E, McCuish E. Vict. Offender 2024; 19(5): 778-798.
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Sexual violence committed by multiple perpetrators is a particularly worrying phenomenon given that the severity of psychopathological sequelae for the victims are increased when the sexual offense is committed by more than one offender. Preliminary studies showed that sexual violence committed by solo offenders is different from that of duos or groups of offenders. This study explores the heterogeneity within 983 cases of sexual violence committed by multiple perpetrators, with a focus not only on offenders' modus operandi, but also victims' routine activities and situational aspects of the crime.
group rape; multiple perpetrator sexual offending; multiple perpetrator sexual offenses; multiple perpetrators; Sexual violence