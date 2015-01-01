|
Huey L, Ferguson L, Ricciardelli R, Spencer D. Vict. Offender 2024; 19(5): 844-864.
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
This study examines the sexual victimization of children and youth in rural and remote communities to uncover the types of victimization youth experience, and the criminal justice system challenges victims experience in these areas. We draw upon a thematic analysis of data (n = 83) from in-depth, semi-structured qualitative interviews and focus groups with police officers, youth, and adult community representatives from Canadian rural and remote regions.
qualitative research; rural and remote communities; Sexual victimization; youth victimization