Abstract

Carpooling programs aim to increase private vehicle occupancy, reducing negative externalities and carbon footprint while fostering efficiency and social connections. Evolving from closed groups of motorists taking turns to drive other drivers in a single car, in open carpools, car owners and non-car owners organize to share trips in the same automobile, facilitated by mobile internet and social networks. These open carpools involve independent decision-making for both parties: drivers and passengers. The objective of this study is to understand the factors, including attitudinal ones, explaining both decisions to participate in a carpool system at Universidad de los Andes in Bogotá, Colombia. We developed two Integrated Choice and Latent Variable (ICLV) models using data collected from the student population. Notably, the factors influencing the decisions of drivers and passengers differ. It is noteworthy that distinct attitudes are significant for both groups. Drivers' decisions are influenced by distances and age, while passengers' choices are shaped by gender and income levels. The results suggest that open carpools may attract users from sustainable alternatives in countries with low motorization rates, potentially increasing carbon footprints. These results can help policymakers and company managers to structure better mobility strategies.