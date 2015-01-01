Abstract

As part of the younger generation, college students show flexibility in transport mode choice and are more interested in trying alternative mobility solutions. Mobility as a Service (MaaS) has been gaining popularity since it integrates diverse transport mode opportunities into a single digital service. Although studies on transport mode choice of college students are available, the inclusion of shared mobility services in a MaaS concept is scarcely found. This study is an initial effort to examine the heterogeneity in mode choice of a specific user group by incorporating more transport modes while socio-demographic and attitudinal factors are included as covariates in a Latent Class Cluster Analysis (LCCA) modeling framework. This research draws on a survey distributed to students at Budapest University of Technology and Economics (BME), and identifies three clusters of students, where those who are in the first cluster travel by public transport, walking, train, and coach more frequently. The results indicate that university students of the study who are frequent public transport and shared mobility service users are more interested in adopting MaaS, while university students who fall into the car user cluster primarily consists of high-income workers showing the least interest in MaaS and green lifestyle. Future MaaS-related studies could benefit from this study regarding how to design and implement such a survey with a specific focus. Research which draws the sample from the broader population should be undertaken to generalize the findings and to allow constructing policy related statements.