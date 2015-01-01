Abstract

The aim of this paper is to investigate the safety of cyclists while interacting with autonomous vehicles (AVs) in an uncontrolled T-intersection using PTV Vissim microsimulation combined with the Surrogate Safety Assessment Model (SSAM). For the microsimulation, three cycling behaviours were constructed (cautious, normal, and aggressive), and two AV behaviours (cautious and normal) were adopted. 87 h of microsimulation resulted in 230 conflicts. The type and nature of these conflicts, as well as two temporal indicators and four speed-related indicators were analysed. Nearly 96% of the conflicts were rear-end collisions, and almost 70% were conflicts where the cyclist was the first to arrive at the conflict point. Interestingly, the least involved cycling behaviour in conflicts was aggressive and the most involved was cautious. A significant relationship was found between severity clusters of temporal indicators and cycling behaviour. It is also concluded that an important future research direction would be the construction of a two-dimensional conflict diagram with severity thresholds specifically for bicycle-vehicle interactions.