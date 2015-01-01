Abstract

Crossing streets is particularly perilous for people with visual impairment (PVI). Tactile paving provides an effective means for PVI to travel independently, which not only diminishes their reliance on others for transportation but also indirectly enhances their overall health by encouraging physical activity and contributing to improved mental well-being. This paper investigates the use of tactile paving at crosswalks, which are difficult to cross for PVI. The study aims to identify the factors that significantly affect PVI's perceptions of the usefulness of tactile paving at crosswalks. One-on-one surveys were conducted and Likert scales were used to measure the data collected, which were then analyzed using an ordered logit model. The study reveals that socioeconomic and travel factors influence perceptions about crosswalk tactile paving, and that education and training can improve its usage and efficiency. The findings of this study can guide the design and installation of crosswalk tactile paving, making it a valuable resource for enhancing the safety and autonomy of PVI.