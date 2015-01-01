Abstract

The design of an efficient thermal management system for a lithium-ion battery pack hinges on a deep understanding of the cells' thermal behavior. This understanding can be gained through theoretical or experimental methods. While the theoretical study of the cells using electrochemical and numerical methods requires expensive computing facilities and time, the Equivalent Circuit Model (ECM) offers a more direct approach. However, upfront experimental cell characterization is needed to determine the ECM parameters. In this study, the behavior of a cell is characterized experimentally, and the results are used to build a second-order equivalent electrical circuit model of the cell. This model is then integrated with the cooling system of the battery pack for effective thermal management. The Equivalent Circuit Model estimates the internal heat generation inside the cell using instantaneous load current, terminal voltage, and temperature data. By extrapolating the heat generation data of a single cell, we can determine the heat generation of the cells in the pack. With the implementation of the ECM in the cooling system, the coolant flow rate can be adjusted to ensure the attainment of a safe operating cell temperature. Our study confirms that 14% of pumping power can be reduced when compared to the conventional constant flow rate cooling system, while still maintaining the temperature of the cells within safe limits.

