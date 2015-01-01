Abstract

The introduction of advanced driver assistance systems has significantly reduced vehicle accidents by providing crucial support for high-speed driving and alerting drivers to imminent dangers. Despite these advancements, current systems still depend on the driver's ability to respond to warnings effectively. To address this limitation, this research focused on developing a neural network model for the automatic detection and classification of objects in front of a vehicle, including pedestrians and other vehicles, using radar technology. Radar sensors were employed to detect objects by measuring the distance to the object and analyzing the power of the reflected signals to determine the type of object detected. Experimental tests were conducted to evaluate the performance of the radar-based system under various driving conditions, assessing its accuracy in detecting and classifying different objects. The proposed neural network model achieved a high accuracy rate, correctly identifying approximately 91% of objects in the test scenarios. The results demonstrate that this model can be used to inform drivers of potential hazards or to initiate autonomous braking and steering maneuvers to prevent collisions. This research contributes to the development of more effective safety features for vehicles, enhancing the overall effectiveness of driver assistance systems and paving the way for future advancements in autonomous driving technology.

Language: en