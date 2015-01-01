Abstract

System perception of the environment becomes more important as the level of automation increases, especially at the higher levels of automation (L3+) of Automated Driving Systems. As a consequence, scenario-based validation becomes more important in the overall validation process of a vehicle. Testing all scenarios with potential triggering conditions that may lead to hazardous vehicle behaviour is not a realistic approach, as the number of such scenarios tends to be unmanageable. Therefore, another approach has to be provided to deal with this problem. In this paper, we present our approach, which uses the injection of perception performance insufficiencies instead of directly testing the potential triggering conditions. Finally, a use case is described that illustrates the implementation of the proposed approach.

