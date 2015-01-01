Abstract

We conducted an isogeometric analysis (IGA) to evaluate the performance of automobile structural member deformation and crash. In automobile crash analysis, ensuring the accuracy of the acceleration, velocity, and load in time series, as well as the structural deformation behavior, is important. To maintain the aforementioned consistency, accurately reproducing the bending and buckling of structural members is indispensable. In this study, we firstly computed the bending and buckling of structural members using IGA and validated its performance by comparing the results with those of a conventional finite element analysis and experiments. In addition, we utilized IGA for the crash analysis of an automobile body.

