Abstract

Connected and automated vehicles (CAV) are increasingly recognized as a critical component of intelligent transportation systems (ITS), contributing to advances in transportation safety and mobility. However, the implementation of CAV in a real-world environment comes with various threats, and cybersecurity is among the most vulnerable. As the technology becomes more advanced and complex, it is essential to develop a comprehensive cybersecurity framework that can address these concerns. This research proposes a novel framework based on complexity theory and employs the fuzzy set qualitative comparative analysis (fsQCA) technique to identify combinations of security attacks that lead to achieving cybersecurity in CAV. Compared to structural equation modelling (SEM), the fsQCA method offers the advantage of demonstrating all possible ways to achieve the outcome. The study's findings suggest that in-vehicle networks and data storage security are the most crucial factors in ensuring the cybersecurity of CAV. The results can be useful for automotive designers in reducing the potential for attacks while developing secure networks.

