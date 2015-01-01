Abstract

Multi-purpose agricultural tractors are vehicles that are usually involved in different operations, including road maintenance in small villages and cultivation of small agricultural plots, particularly in mountainous areas. These vehicles typically feature narrow tracks to enhance manoeuvrability, making rollover stability a critical consideration in operational settings. This characteristic arises from the interplay between the suspension and vehicle chassis. This paper introduces a numerical multi-body model designed to replicate the dynamics of a multi-purpose tractor with a torsional chassis. Model parameters were derived through experimental measurements conducted on an actual vehicle. Static measurements were performed to assess tire and suspension stiffness while tilting tests were performed to establish the static rollover limit of the vehicle. Dynamic tests conducted on a four-post test rig characterised the vehicle's dynamics. The validated model was utilised to explore the vehicle's stability by reproducing the static rollover tests and simulating the vehicle's performance under working conditions on a banked road. The vehicle rollover stability was studied by performing a sensitivity analysis that considered both chassis torsional stiffness and suspension stiffness under different loading conditions. The results indicate a trade-off between frame and suspension stiffnesses that enhances overall vehicle stability.

Language: en