Abstract

To increase vehicle dynamics modelling accuracy in simulation environments, in this work, we propose a model, where the mutual influence of the vehicle dynamics and tyre wear is taken into account. In this context, simulation-oriented models aim at representing the main features of the vehicle dynamics, while keeping the complexity low, making them suitable for control-oriented analyses and design. The wear model quantifies tyre wear as a tyre mass loss depending on the tyre-road interaction, derived from the vehicle dynamics and kinematics; then, the outcome of this model is consequently used to update the tyre friction characteristics, by modifying the main parameters of the Pacejka's magic formula. We also discuss the steps required to use the model in two-wheeled vehicles, where the roll dynamics plays an important role in the tyre wear. The main features of the developed model are discussed on a motorcycle, as a simulation case-study.