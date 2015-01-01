Abstract

This paper presents a finite element analysis (FEA) model of a studded tyre rolling on snow. The model takes into account the mechanical properties of both the tyre and the snow, as well as the interactions between them. The FEA simulations were performed using single set of 99 studs with constant compaction depth, and the results were compared to experimental data. The study found that the studded tyre was able to significantly improve traction on snow-covered roads by a minimum factor of 1.17 at −50% slip and a maximum factor of 1.5 at an interval of 50% to 100% slip, compared to non-studded tyre, and that the FEA model accurately predicted the tyre's behaviour in these conditions. The results of this study can be used to optimise the design of studded tyres and to improve the safety of vehicles in snowy conditions.