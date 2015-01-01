Abstract

Four-wheel steering (4WS) is an effective technique to improve handling performance and lateral stability of road vehicles. Conventionally, controllers utilise the driver's actions and vehicle dynamics to coordinate front and rear-axle steering. This paper proposes a novel approach for 4WS controller design, based on the concept of Artificial Flow Guidance (AFG), which relies on a spatially distributed motion reference through a two-dimensional vector field. This field provides high-level guidance while lower-level steering controllers to control axle centres motions relative to the flow. These flow vectors, computed in real-time via simple geometric construction, can be pre-computed globally to evaluate the guidance algorithm's efficacy. When controlling only the front axle, this same approach can function as an autonomous driving system. Relying solely on a spatial reference field and control targets' velocities enables the controller to work in a simple and robust fashion, without using a reference vehicle dynamics model or lengthy parameter tuning. The proposed approach's effectiveness is validated through co-simulation with MATLAB/Simulink and the CarMaker simulation platform. AFG control performance is found to be at least comparable to that of more complex 4WS controllers using methods such as MPC; in the cases considered, AFG provides superior path-tracking performance.