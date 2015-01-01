Abstract

Active and semi-active suspensions for passenger cars traditionally enhance comfort through body control, and vehicle handling by reducing the tyre load variations induced by road irregularities. Active suspensions can also be designed to track a desired yaw rate profile through the control of the lateral load transfer distribution between the front and rear axles. This paper considers an integrated system including semi-active and active suspension actuation to control the yaw, roll, pitch and heave dynamics excited by the driving actions. To this purpose, two novel real-time-capable implicit nonlinear model predictive control (NMPC) formulations, excluding and including cost function weight adaptation, are proposed and compared with the passive vehicle, and the controlled vehicle with two combinations of skyhook and active roll control, the first based on a pseudoinverse decoupling transformation for obtaining the damping force contributions, and the second using an inverse formulation. The algorithms are assessed through an experimentally validated simulation model, along manoeuvres corresponding to sub-limit and limit handling operation, to analyse the trade-off between body motion reduction and cornering response enhancement. The results show that the adaptable NMPC configuration provides the best performance in all scenarios, also for significant variations of the main vehicle and tyre parameters.