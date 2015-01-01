|
Santelia M, Mazzeo F, di Gialleonardo E, Melzi S, Bruni S. Veh. Syst. Dyn. 2024; 62(7): 1848-1875.
This paper presents a multibody model of the post-derailment dynamics of a railway vehicle and its impact with a derailment containment wall (DCW) built aside the line and demonstrates the use of the model in the context of the structural sizing of devices intended to mitigate derailment effects. With respect to existing multibody models of railway vehicle dynamics, the innovative features of this model are a new contact model capable to provide a plausible prediction of the derailment process despite a simple and computationally efficient formulation, and the model of the interaction between the derailed vehicle and the impacted derailment containment structure, the latter being described by a Finite Element Model.
Derailment; derailment containment structure; post-derailment dynamics