Abstract

Further research is needed to clarify the association of the different forms of bullying with social anxiety and social withdrawal over time in adolescents. This two-wave panel study with a 1-year time lag (October 2021-October 2022) examined the cross-lagged relationships between bullying victimization and bullying perpetration, social anxiety (i.e., fear or distress in social situations), and social withdrawal (i.e., consistent, and deliberate social solitude). Participants were 485 middle school students (234 girls) attending the seventh or eighth grade at Time 1 (T1) (M(age) = 12.67 years, SD = 1.14 years). Social anxiety and social withdrawal were assessed using subscales of the Social and Emotional Competencies Evaluation Questionnaire. Bullying perpetration and bullying victimization were assessed using the Bullying and Cyberbullying Behavior Questionnaire-Short Form. The within-wave associations between the study variables were similar at T1 and Time 2 (T2), with the exception that the association between bullying perpetration and social anxiety was much weaker at T1 than at T2. The results of the path analysis showed that T1 bullying perpetration predicted T2 social anxiety, and that T1 bullying victimization predicted T2 social withdrawal. We also found a reciprocal relationship between social anxiety and social withdrawal. These findings highlight the importance of preventive and remediation interventions to reduce social anxiety in adolescents who engage in and experience bullying behavior.

