Abstract

CONTEXT: Man-made disasters and natural disasters bring huge losses to human life and property. High-quality nursing teams play an important role in reducing casualty and disability rates in disaster areas, reducing the prognosis of the injured, accelerating community recovery and even promoting social rehabilitation. This work aimed to analyze the current situation and influencing factors of disaster emergency rescue (DER) of nurses in Hunan Province by surveying their knowledge, attitude, and practice of DER in Grade A hospitals.



METHODS: 1260 nurses working in 13 Grade A hospitals in Hunan Province from March to October 2022 were selected as subjects by a random sampling method and conducted by a questionnaire survey. The general data of the subjects were collected by "behaviors", forming the "nurses' knowledge, attitude, and practice questionnaire, and their DER knowledge, attitude and behavior were evaluated.



RESULTS: 1260 questionnaires were distributed, and 1,256 were effectively received, with a recovery rate of 99.68%. The total score of DER-related knowledge of 1.256 investigators was 136.82 ± 9.73 points. Among them, the highest and lowest scores were observed in the Triage (26.79 ± 2.09 points) and the sanitary and anti-epidemic (17.97 ± 1.28 points). The scores of DER attitude of 1256 respondents were close, which were arranged as about 3.87 ± 0.39 (with a range of 4.34 ~ 4.20). 1,256 investigators expressed the highest score in participating in the DER-related courses (4.93 ± 0.34 points) and the lowest score in participating in the on-site DER (2.01 ± 0.13 points). The results showed that they were correlated with gender, educational background, working years, department, and out-of-hospital emergency rescue experience (P ≤.05), but not with age. The scores of DER-related knowledge and behaviors of hospital nurses were higher in men than in women. The higher the education, the higher the score, and the more the working years. Emergency and ICU nurses scored higher than those in other general departments. In addition, nurses with out-of-hospital emergency rescue experience scored higher than those without.



CONCLUSION: The overall DER-related knowledge, attitude, and practice of hospital nurses is not high. Nursing managers should incorporate disaster nursing into emergency rescue nurses' training, strengthen clinical nurses' training and exercise in DER-related knowledge, pay special attention to DER drills and practices, and provide reasonable and correct DER guidance. Furthermore, it should cultivate the noble social citizenship qualities of clinical nursing nurses, such as the sense of mission to save the dying and heal the injured, the sense of satisfaction in realizing self-worth, and the sense of social responsibility. In addition, it is suggested that a reasonable incentive and reward system be established to encourage hospital nurses to participate in the DER. Due to the limitations of this study, the sample size can be expanded and included in the nurse interview considered in the future to supplement the survey data and further study and analyze nurses' rescue mentality, cognitive influencing factors, and intervention measures to provide more reference for human resource reserve and management of disaster rescue care.

Language: en