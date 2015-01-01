|
Citation
|
Price JH, Khubchandani J. American journal of medicine open 2022; 7: e100006.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39035829
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
In high-income countries, approximately 9 out of 10 youths <15 years of age killed with firearms were found to be from the United States.1 In 2019, 3 of the top 10 leading causes of death for youths 1-12 years of age were unintentional injuries (#1), homicides (#4), and suicides (#7), and the leading method of death for these three were firearms. 2,3 In the same year, for the ages 13-19 years, the three leading causes of death were unintentional injuries (#1), suicides (#2), and homicides (#3) with the majority from firearms. 2 Most of these studies on youth firearm mortality focus on the cause of death by race and gender across the nation. 3,4 However, little is known about how these mortality trends have changed over time, overall and within states.
Language: en