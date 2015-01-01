SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Verma R, Prabhu V, Bal KPA. Ann. Afr. Med. 2024; 23(3): 518-522.

(Copyright © 2024, Annals of African Medicine Society, Publisher Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital)

10.4103/aam.aam_151_23

39034585

Snakebites are a major cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide. Snake envenomation can cause acute local and systemic effects leading to severe complications, even death. Neurological complications such as intracranial hemorrhage, subarachnoid bleed, ischemic strokes, acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, and leukoencephalopathy have been reported. Anti-snake venom which forms the mainstay of therapy also has its own set of early and delayed complications. This report describes a rare case of snakebite resulting in leukoencephalopathy and parkinsonian features.


Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Animals; Magnetic Resonance Imaging; Treatment Outcome; *Antivenins/therapeutic use; *Snake Bites/complications; Parkinsonian Disorders/etiology/drug therapy

