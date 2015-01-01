Abstract

Snakebites are a major cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide. Snake envenomation can cause acute local and systemic effects leading to severe complications, even death. Neurological complications such as intracranial hemorrhage, subarachnoid bleed, ischemic strokes, acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, and leukoencephalopathy have been reported. Anti-snake venom which forms the mainstay of therapy also has its own set of early and delayed complications. This report describes a rare case of snakebite resulting in leukoencephalopathy and parkinsonian features.

Language: en