Abstract

Over the past two decades, epidemiologic studies have identified significant associations between exposure to violence, as a psychosocial stressor, and the incidence or exacerbation of asthma. Across diverse populations, study designs, and measures of community violence, researchers have consistently identified adverse associations. In this review, the published epidemiologic evidence is summarized, with special attention to research published in the last five years and seminal papers. Hypothesized mechanisms for direct effects of violence exposure, and for how such exposure affects susceptibility to physical agents (e.g., air pollution, extreme temperature) are discussed. These include stress-related pathways, behavioral mechanisms, and epigenetic mechanisms. Finally, clinical implications and recommendations are discussed.

Language: en