Abstract

BACKGROUND: In the available literature, levels of BDNF and CRP have been reported to correlate with suicide in depressive patients but there are inconsistencies in the results. We aimed to evaluate and compare BDNF and CRP concentrations in MDD patients with(MDD + SA) and without suicide attempts (MDD-SA) and healthy controls.



METHODS: 30 (MDD + SA) patients, 30 (MDD-SA) patients, and 26 healthy controls were enrolled in the study. Age, sex, and BMI of patients were recorded. Blood sample was obtained for measurement of BDNF and CRP. Smoking and drug history, family history of suicide, and history of self-harm were also documented. Data were analyzed with SPSS version 22 and R version 4.1.1.



RESULTS: 86 patients in three groups were evaluated (mean age: 28.45 ± 9.27 years, 56.71% female). Baseline and demographic parameters except for self-harm (40%, 3.3%, and 0% for MDD + SA, MDD-SA, and healthy controls, respectively, p = 0.001) did not differ between groups. CRP level was not significantly different between groups. BDNF showed a significant difference between groups (17.35, 16.45, and 19.43 for three groups, respectively, p < 0.001). An increase in BDNF decreased the odds of both depression and suicide. Roc curve showed excellent power for BDNF in discriminating MDD groups With healthy group.Roc can notdicrimiate MDD + SA and MDD-SA.



CONCLUSION: In our study, the concentration of BDNF differed significantly between depressed patients with/without suicide attempts and healthy controls which shows the association of BDNF with depression development and not suicide attempts. We could not find any association between CRP level and suicide attempt but still larger cohorts are needed for a definite conclusion.

