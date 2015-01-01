Abstract

PURPOSE: Oxaliplatin-containing adjuvant chemotherapy yields a significant survival benefit in stage III colon cancer and is the standard of care. Simultaneously, it causes dose-dependent peripheral neuropathy that may increase the risk of fall-related injury (FRI) such as fracture and laceration. Because these events carry significant morbidity and the global burden of colon cancer is on the rise, we examined the association between treatment with a full versus shortened course of adjuvant chemotherapy and post-treatment FRI and fracture.



METHODS: In this overlap propensity score weighted, retrospective cohort study, we included patients aged ≥ 18 years with resected stage III colon cancer diagnosed 2007-2019 and treated with oxaliplatin-containing adjuvant chemotherapy (oxaliplatin plus a fluoropyrimidine; capecitabine [CAPOX] or 5-fluorouracil and leucovorin [FOLFOX]). Propensity score methods facilitate the separation of design from analysis and comparison of baseline characteristics across the weighted groups. Treatment groups were defined as 50% (4 cycles CAPOX/6 cycles FOLFOX) and > 85% (7-8 cycles CAPOX/11-12 cycles FOLFOX) of a maximal course of adjuvant chemotherapy to approximate the treatment durations received in the IDEA collaboration. The main outcomes were time to any FRI and time to fracture. We determined the subdistribution hazard ratios (sHR) estimating the association between FRI/fracture and treatment group, accounting for the competing risk of death.



RESULTS: We included 3,461 patients; 473 (13.7%) received 50% and 2,988 (86.3%) received > 85% of a maximal course of adjuvant therapy. For post-treatment FRI, median follow-up was 4.6 years and total follow-up was 17,968 person-years. There were 508 FRI, 301 fractures, and 692 deaths. Treatment with > 85% of a maximal course of therapy conferred a sHR of 0.84 (95% CI 0.62-1.13) for post-treatment FRI and a sHR of 0.72 (95% CI 0.49-1.06) for post-treatment fracture.



CONCLUSION: For patients with stage III colon cancer undergoing treatment with oxaliplatin-containing adjuvant chemotherapy, any potential neuropathy associated with longer durations of treatment was not found to result in greater rates of FRI and fracture. Within the limits of this retrospective study, our findings suggest concern about FRI, while mechanistically plausible, ought not to determine treatment duration.

