Sue-Chue-Lam C, Brezden-Masley C, Sutradhar R, Yu AYX, Baxter NN. BMC Cancer 2024; 24(1): e878.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
39039514
PURPOSE: Oxaliplatin-containing adjuvant chemotherapy yields a significant survival benefit in stage III colon cancer and is the standard of care. Simultaneously, it causes dose-dependent peripheral neuropathy that may increase the risk of fall-related injury (FRI) such as fracture and laceration. Because these events carry significant morbidity and the global burden of colon cancer is on the rise, we examined the association between treatment with a full versus shortened course of adjuvant chemotherapy and post-treatment FRI and fracture.
