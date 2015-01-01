|
Holmelid, Harris A, Pallesen S, Bjorvatn B, Vedaa, Waage S, Nielsen MB, Djupedal ILR, Sunde E. Chronobiol. Int. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
39037118
Sleep loss due to short time off between shifts has been proposed as a mechanism contributing to impaired functioning in occupational settings. This laboratory crossover trial (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT05162105, N = 66) compared subjective sleepiness, mood, and cognitive performance on a day shift after an evening shift with only 8 h off between shifts (quick return, QR) to a day shift after another day shift with 16 h off between shifts (control).
executive function; neuropsychological tests; processing speed; Quick return; shift work schedule; sleep deprivation; work performance