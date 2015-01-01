Abstract

Increasing empirical attention has been given to the role of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) in the development and maintenance of body dysmorphic disorder (BDD). Yet, current research has predominantly focused on adult and nonclinical BDD samples, and little is known about relevance of ACEs in adolescent BDD. The present study examined (a) the frequency of ACEs in adolescents with a primary diagnosis of BDD (n = 50) versus obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) (n = 50) and (b) the clinical profile of ACE-exposed youth with BDD. ACEs were ascertained through a systematic search of electronic patient records, as well as through a parent- and self-report screening item for exposure to traumatic events.



RESULTS showed higher rate of peer victimisation (74% vs. 38%) and child maltreatment (44% vs. 24%) among BDD versus OCD youths; sexual abuse was the most common type of child maltreatment documented in the BDD group (28%) according to patient records. Parent-reported exposure to traumatic events was also significantly higher in the BDD than the OCD group (40% vs. 18%, respectively). Clinical presentation and treatment outcomes did not differ between those with versus without a history of ACEs. The current study is the first to demonstrate that a range of ACEs are common in adolescent BDD. Our findings highlight the importance of screening for these experiences. Although further research is needed, our findings also indicate that adolescents with BDD who have a history of ACEs are broadly similar in their clinical presentation to those without, and benefit from BDD-focused treatment.

Language: en