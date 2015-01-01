Abstract

Visible knee deformity as a result of a sporting activity is rare; however, it can be caused by a serious injury and have catastrophic consequences. Differential diagnosis includes patellofemoral or knee dislocations, fractures, and tendon or ligament ruptures. Immediate diagnosis and appropriate management are key. Diagnosis can be made using available tools such as plain radiography, ultrasound, CT scan, and MRI. Depending on the type and severity of the diagnosis, urgent transportation to a higher level of care facility may be indicated. We present a gentleman in his 20s with knee dislocation as a result of a ski injury. His knee was reduced and he was transported to a hospital with surgical capability. He underwent surgery to stabilize his injury and then staged reconstruction for rupture of multiple ligaments.

