Abstract

BACKGROUND: Means restriction is an approach to suicide prevention that has been shown to be effective but is underutilized in the United States. For the current study, we sought to determine if a webinar-based education intervention could impact caregiver means restriction knowledge and behaviors.



METHODS: Nine webinars for caregivers were offered by a children's hospital in conjunction with community groups. Education on raising teenagers was paired with information about suicide prevention, including the importance of securing medications and firearms. Participants completed surveys prior to the presentation, immediately following and two weeks later to measure change in knowledge and storage of medications and firearms. Participants were provided a safety toolkit to secure medications and firearms.



RESULTS: Of the 327 participants who completed the baseline survey, 299 and 257 completed the second and third surveys. By the conclusion of the study, 46.6% of participants reported they had disposed of unneeded medications and 44.1% had locked up medications. Among firearm owners, use of a cable gun lock rose from 13.7% to 25.8%. In addition, 40.2% of firearm owners reported learning more about how their firearms were stored at the final survey. Most participants (88.3%) strongly agreed that the presentation provided value.



CONCLUSION: This study shows that a webinar on safe storage appears to have some impact on behavior changes for caregivers of adolescents. A controlled study could help to clarify if the webinar format or the timing during the Covid-19 pandemic might have played a role in the degree of behavior change reported.

