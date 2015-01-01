|
Citation
Eniyandunmo D, Shin MJ, Lee C, Anwar A, Kim E, Kim K, Kim YH, Lee C. Ergonomics 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
DOI
PMID
39037945
Abstract
Recent studies have focused on accurately estimating mental workload using machine learning algorithms and extracting features from physiological measures. However, feature extraction leads to the loss of valuable information and often results in binary classifications that lack specificity in the identification of optimum mental workload. This study investigates the feasibility of using raw physiological data (EEG, facial EMG, ECG, EDA, pupillometry) combined with Functional Data Analysis (FDA) to estimate the mental workload of human drivers. A driving scenario with five tasks was employed, and subjective ratings were collected.
Language: en
Keywords
Bio-signals; estimation model; functional data analysis; human driver; mental workload; model comparison; physiological; Psycho-physiological; subjective ratings