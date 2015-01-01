|
Citation
|
Clemens V, Wernecke D, Fegert JM, Genuneit J, Rothenbacher D, Braig S. Eur. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39039222
|
Abstract
|
Maternal experience of child maltreatment (CM) has been associated with maternal and child mental health. However, evidence about the course of child mental health and maternal CM is scarce. Therefore, this study aims to compare trajectories of mental health in children according to maternal CM exposure and maternal mental health. We included 327 mothers and their singleton child from the Ulm SPATZ Health Study, a prospective birth cohort study. Child mental health was determined by the Strength and Difficulties Questionnaire (SDQ) at the age of 4, 5, 6, and 7 years and maternal CM by the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Trajectories; Course of child mental health; Maternal experience of child maltreatment; Strength and Difficulties Questionnaire (SDQ)