SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Choi GE, Pyun M, Yoon SH, Kim Y, Shin H, Lee SY. Front. Psychiatry 2024; 15: e1364930.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Media)

DOI

10.3389/fpsyt.2024.1364930

PMID

39035603

PMCID

PMC11258633

Abstract

We investigated the relationship between individuals' mental health traits and the characteristics of YouTube videos they watch. The mental health traits considered were stress, depression, anxiety, and self-esteem, which were measured using a survey questionnaire. We considered violence shown in a video, brightness and saturation of a video as video characteristics. We utilized the viewing history log data of the participants and analyzed the videos they watched on YouTube using computer vision techniques based on deep learning algorithms. The results revealed that viewers' consumption of violent videos was positively related to stress, depression, and anxiety, but negatively related to self-esteem. Individuals with higher levels of stress, depression, or anxiety tended to view darker videos than those with lower levels of stress, depression, or anxiety.


Language: en

Keywords

violence; mental health; YouTube; deep learning; brightness and saturation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print