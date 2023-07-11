Abstract

BACKGROUND: Falls are a leading cause of morbidity and mortality among older adults in the USA. Current approaches to fall prevention often rely on referral by primary care providers or enrolment during inpatient admissions. Community emergency medical services (CEMS) present a unique opportunity to rapidly identify older adults at risk for falls and provide fall prevention interventions in the home. In this systematic review, we seek to assess the efficacy and qualitative factors determining success of these programs.



METHODS: Studies reporting the outcomes of fall prevention interventions delivered by EMS were identified by searching the electronic databases PubMed, Embase, Web of Science Core Collection, CINAHL and the Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials through 11 July 2023.



RESULTS: 35 studies including randomised and non-randomised experimental trials, systematic reviews and qualitative research primarily from Western Europe, the USA, Australia and Canada were included in our analysis. Current fall prevention efforts focus heavily on postfall referral of at-risk community members. CEMS fall prevention interventions reduced all-cause and fall-related emergency department encounters, subsequent falls and EMS calls for lift assist. These interventions also improved patient health-related quality of life, independence with activities of daily living, and secondary health outcomes.



CONCLUSIONS: CEMS programmes provide an opportunity for direct, proactive fall prevention on the individual level. Addressing barriers to implementation in the context of current emergency medical systems in the USA is the next step toward widespread implementation of these novel fall prevention interventions.

