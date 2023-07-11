|
Friend TH, Thomas HM, Ordoobadi AJ, Bain PA, Jarman MP. Inj. Prev. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)
39038943
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Falls are a leading cause of morbidity and mortality among older adults in the USA. Current approaches to fall prevention often rely on referral by primary care providers or enrolment during inpatient admissions. Community emergency medical services (CEMS) present a unique opportunity to rapidly identify older adults at risk for falls and provide fall prevention interventions in the home. In this systematic review, we seek to assess the efficacy and qualitative factors determining success of these programs.
interventions; systematic review; fall; older people; prehospital; trauma systems