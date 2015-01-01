|
Di Staso R, Wollschläger D, Blettner M, Gianicolo E. Int. J. Hyg. Environ. Health 2024; 261: e114428.
39038408
BACKGROUND: On September 1976, due to the explosion of an ammonia-washing column at the petrochemical plant in Manfredonia (Italy), 39 tonnes of arsenic were released into the atmosphere, contaminating the plants and the neighbourhoods close to it. The aim of this study is to present the results of a 45-year follow up of exposed workers with a focus on residential exposure.
Mortality; Arsenic exposure; Industrial disaster; Lung cancer; Manfredonia