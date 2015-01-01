Abstract

BACKGROUND: Turkey has faced a notable escalation in earthquake disasters in the last two decades. Despite initiating a health and disaster management system, nurses' pivotal roles and experiences in handling such crises have been disregarded.



AIM: This qualitative study analyzed nurses' experiences before, during, and after deployment in response to the 2023 Turkey earthquakes to enhance disaster-response efforts.



METHODS: This descriptive qualitative study was conducted between March and May 2023 using semistructured interviews with 15 nurses purposively sampled among those who volunteered to work in the earthquake zone. The MIRACLE and COREQ guidelines were followed for reporting qualitative research.



FINDINGS: The analysis exposed five main themes for pre-tasking: moral obligation, motivation, insufficient experience, balancing responsibilities, and preparation challenges. The peri-task themes include responsibilities, skills, bravery and characteristics, workload management, teamwork, and outcomes. Post-tasking has three themes: competence assessment, career goals and aspirations, and support. Training and coping with anxiety and stress are common themes for all phases.



CONCLUSIONS: Disaster relief requires a comprehensive and coordinated response from healthcare organizations, government agencies, and support systems. Providing adequate training, ensuring safety protocols, offering mental health support, and fostering a fair and supportive work environment are crucial steps in mitigating the adverse effects on nurses and, by extension, the patient care process in earthquake-affected areas. IMPLICATIONS FOR NURSING AND HEALTH POLICY: Nurse training in disaster preparedness should cover various response methods and involve multiple disciplines. Managers can help by arranging drills, simulations, online courses, and workshops and promoting partnerships for improved collaboration. Psychological support should be included to address emotional challenges. Regularly updating response policies based on past experiences is crucial for preparedness and efficiency.

Language: en