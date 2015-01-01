Abstract

BACKGROUND: The use of marijuana, derived from the Cannabis plant, has a lengthy history dating back thousands of years. With the recent legalization of marijuana in many US states, concerns about its health effects have grown. Despite traditional beliefs in its cardioprotective properties, there is a rising incidence of marijuana-induced pericarditis. This article presents a case that highlights the potential connection between marijuana use and cardiac complications. We herein present a case of a 30-year-old male with habitual marijuana use coming in with pericarditis. CASE: A 30-year-old male, a habitual marijuana user, presented to the emergency department with recurrent chest pain and shortness of breath. Notably, similar episodes were resolved when he abstained from marijuana. Diagnostic findings upon admission included elevated inflammatory markers, EKG showing diffuse ST segment elevations and PR depressions, echocardiographic evidence of pericardial effusion and EKG consistent with pericarditis. After excluding other causes, marijuana was identified as the likely trigger for his cardiac symptoms. DECISION MAKING: NSAIDS and colchicine were started at therapeutic doses for the patient. Cardiology and Cardiothoracic Surgery were consulted. No drainage was planned as patient was clinically stable and improved with medical management alone.



CONCLUSION: The emerging link between marijuana use and pericarditis presents a unique clinical challenge. Comprehensive population-based studies are needed to understand the cardiovascular implications of marijuana use and to develop appropriate management guidelines. Clinicians should approach marijuana use cautiously, considering potential cardiovascular risks, and remain vigilant for pericarditis as a potential consequence of marijuana use during patient evaluations.

Language: en