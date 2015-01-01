SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Masters RSW, Uiga L. J. Gerontol. A Biol. Sci. Med. Sci. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Gerontological Society of America)

DOI

10.1093/gerona/glae180

PMID

39037204

Abstract

Maintaining balance is a complex motor problem that requires coordinated contributions from multiple biological systems. Aging inevitably lessens the fidelity of biological systems, which can result in an increased risk of falling, and associated injuries. It is advantageous to land safely, but falls manifest in diverse ways, so different motor solutions are required to land safely. However, without considerable practice, it is difficult to recall the appropriate motor solution for a fall and then apply it effectively in the brief duration before hitting the ground. A complex systems perspective provides a lens through which to view the problem of safe-landing. It may be possible to use motor analogies to promote degeneracy within the perceptual-motor system so that, regardless of the direction in which an older person falls, their body self-organizes to land with less likelihood of injury.


Language: en

Keywords

degeneracy; injury reduction; Motor analogies; unexpected falls

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print