Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Surveillance of traumatic brain injury (TBI), including concussion, in the United States has historically relied on healthcare administrative datasets, but these methods likely underestimate the true burden of TBI. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recently added TBI prevalence questions to several national surveys. The objective of this article is to summarize their recent efforts and report TBI prevalence estimates. SETTING: Surveys. PARTICIPANTS: Adult and youth respondents to a series of national surveys.



DESIGN: Recent nationally representative surveys with either 12-month or lifetime TBI prevalence questions were identified. MAIN MEASURES: For each data source, survey methodology, TBI definition, question wording, and prevalence estimates were examined.



RESULTS: TBI prevalence varied depending on the question wording and data source. Overall 12-month prevalence of concussion/TBI among adults ranged from 2% to 12% while overall lifetime prevalence of concussion or TBI ranged from 19% to 29%. Overall 12-month prevalence of concussion/TBI among children and adolescents was 10% while 12-month prevalence of sports- and recreation-related concussion for youth ranged from 7% to 15%. Overall lifetime prevalence of TBI among youth ranged from 6% to 14%.



CONCLUSION: Survey data based on self-reported concussions and TBIs resulted in larger prevalence estimates than would be expected based on traditional surveillance methods. Analyses of the various surveys shows that how the questions are asked and what terminology is used can notably affect the estimates observed. Efforts can be made to optimize and standardize data collection approaches to ensure consistent measurement across settings and populations.

Language: en