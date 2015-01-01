Abstract

This collaborative, qualitative study aimed to understand the impact that smartphone technology can have for survivors of human trafficking and slavery in relation to their mental health, well-being and social connections, access to services and levels of independence and isolation. The pilot project was conceived shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic by anti-slavery charity Unseen and the telecommunications company BT, in recognition of the potential of smartphone technology to enhance survivors' recovery from trauma. BT donated smartphones and SIM cards with 6-month call and data packages that Unseen distributed to survivors they were supporting. Seventy-four survivors received a smartphone; 27 survivors were interviewed and 12 Unseen staff completed a free-text survey exploring perceptions of the intervention. A well-being capability measure (ICECAP-A) was conducted with survivors at the start and end of the project. Researchers analyzed all data, triangulating across data sources. Analysis showed support staff play a key role in the success of the intervention to increase digital inclusion. Smartphones helped survivors develop skills to assist them in their move toward independent living and navigate the systems and services in their environment. The intervention was highly valuable to survivors for support, integration and access to services. Our findings suggest that suitable technology packages should be assessed for inclusion as standard support for survivors of modern slavery within the UK Government's National Referral Mechanism (NRM). Achieving this change in NRM policy will go some way to realize the United Nations 2030 Agenda, specifically SDG 3 (Good health and wellbeing for all at all ages), SDG 8 (Decent Work-inclusive and sustained economic growth) and SDG 16 (Peace, justice and strong institutions-inclusive societies and access to justice for all).

Language: en