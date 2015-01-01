Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Evidence indicates that retraumatization has a detrimental effect for those women who are accessing perinatal services. One in five women worldwide has a history of childhood adversity. Between 18% and 34% of women experience trauma, which is a well-known risk factor for the onset of chronic mental health disorders. There is a lack of evidence on women's experiences on retraumatization in perinatal care settings and how to prevent retraumatization from occurring. The purpose of this study was to conduct an integrative review on women experiences of retraumatization to determine preventive measures within perinatal services.



METHODS: This integrative review followed Whittemore and Knafl's 5-stage framework as it allows for the inclusion and integration of diverse research methodologies into an overall synthesis of the evidence. A systematic search of 5 databases was conducted (Web of Science, MEDLINE, CINAHL, ASSIA, and PsychINFO) with no date, language, or geographical limits set due to the paucity of research published in this subject area. This review was conducted and reported according to the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses guidelines.



RESULTS: Fifteen studies met the inclusion criteria and were included in the thematic synthesis. The review identified that participants across the studies had a history of child sexual abuse, sexual abuse, and rape. Three main themes plus subthemes were identified: (1) activating (subthemes: positions in labor, intimate procedures, communications with health care professionals, loss of control); (2) outcomes (subtheme: emotional responses); and (3) interventions reducing or preventing retraumatization (subthemes: role of the health care professional, screening for abuse and history of trauma).



DISCUSSION: Our findings demonstrate that women are experiencing retraumatization in perinatal services, and there is evidence of formalized approaches being applied in clinical settings to prevent retraumatization from occurring. This study is the first to examine the factors that contribute to retraumatization in perinatal services and make recommendations to reduce the harmful practices in place in perinatal care settings.

Language: en