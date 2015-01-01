|
Pulukuri SV, Fagle TR, Trujillo-Rodriguez D, van Amerongen S, Bernick C, Geda YE, Wethe JV, Peskind ER, Katz DI, Alosco ML, Palmisano JN, Tripodis Y, Adler CH, Balcer LJ, Reiman EM, Shenton ME, Cummings JL, Stern RA. J. Neuropsychiatry Clin. Neurosci. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, American Neuropsychiatric Association, Publisher American Psychiatric Publishing)
39034669
OBJECTIVE: Neurobehavioral dysregulation (NBD), a core clinical feature of traumatic encephalopathy syndrome, encompasses neuropsychiatric symptoms reported among individuals with a history of repetitive head impact exposure, including contact sport athletes. The objective of this study was to examine the construct and subconstructs of NBD through a series of factor and cluster analyses.
Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy; DIAGNOSE CTE Research Project; Former Football Players; Neurobehavioral Dysregulation; Repetitive Head Impacts; Traumatic Encephalopathy Syndrome