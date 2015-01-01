Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Neurobehavioral dysregulation (NBD), a core clinical feature of traumatic encephalopathy syndrome, encompasses neuropsychiatric symptoms reported among individuals with a history of repetitive head impact exposure, including contact sport athletes. The objective of this study was to examine the construct and subconstructs of NBD through a series of factor and cluster analyses.



METHODS: Six clinician-scientists selected self-report questionnaire items relevant to NBD from seven available neuropsychiatric scales through a blinded voting process. These items were subjected to confirmatory factor analyses in a sample of 178 former college and professional American football players and 60 asymptomatic individuals without a history of repetitive head impact exposure. All participants were enrolled in the Diagnostics, Imaging, and Genetics Network for the Objective Study and Evaluation of Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Research Project. Factor scores were generated on the basis of the optimal expert-informed model for NBD. Construct validity was assessed with neuropsychiatric scales not included in generation of the factor scores. Cluster analyses with NBD factor scores were used to examine symptom profiles.



RESULTS: Factor analyses confirmed that NBD was composed of four subconstructs: explosivity, emotional dyscontrol, impulsivity, and affective lability. Cluster analyses indicated four distinct symptom profiles of NBD in this group of former football players: asymptomatic (N=80, 45%), short fuse (N=33, 19%), high affective lability (N=34, 19%), and high NBD (N=31, 17%).



CONCLUSIONS: These findings characterize NBD as a multifaceted clinical construct with a heterogeneous presentation, providing a foundation for empirical work on the diagnostic criteria for traumatic encephalopathy syndrome and research on the neurobiological underpinnings of NBD.

