Lateef H, Adams L, Leach B, Boahen-Boaten B, Jallesma F, Bernard D, Williams ED. J. Racial Ethn. Health Disparities 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
OBJECTIVE: Over the past three decades, there has been a disproportionate increase in premature deaths among young Black Males (YMBs) in the US. This devastating trend has been largely driven by suicide in YBMs. Ecological and interpersonal psychological theories can be leveraged to understand the etiology of premature death in YBMs through both risk and protective factors. This cross-sectional study assessed the influence of depression, self-reliance, Ubuntu (a commonly noted feature of the Afrocentric worldview), and attitudes toward mental health help-seeking behaviors on suicidal ideation among YBMs.
Depression; Masculinity; Suicide ideation; Afrocentric worldview; Ubuntu