Abstract

Adolescent alcohol use has significant consequences for concurrent and longitudinal health and wellbeing, with sexual minority youth consistently reporting higher levels of alcohol use than their heterosexual peers. Understanding how individual-difference variables like aggressive behavior are associated with variability in sexual minority adolescents' higher levels of alcohol use offers novel theoretical insight into this vulnerability. The 81,509 participants were drawn from the Profiles of Student life: Attitudes and Behavior Study. They were ages 14-17 years (M = 15.38, SD = 1.09) and 50.1% were cisgender girls. For sexual identity, 88% were heterosexual, 5% were mostly heterosexual, were 4% bisexual, were 1% mostly gay or lesbian, and were 1% being gay or lesbian. Participants reported on alcohol use, aggressive behavior, and sexual identity. Gay/lesbian and mostly gay/lesbian adolescents who reported higher aggressive behavior had higher levels of alcohol use than their heterosexual peers who also reported higher aggressive behavior. The way in which aggressive behavior amplified the link between mostly gay/lesbian and gay/lesbian identities and alcohol use suggests the need for more research examining how this trait may heighten both exposure and reaction to minority stressors among some subgroups of sexual minority youth.

