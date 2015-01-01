Abstract

Bullying, discrimination, and harassment (BDH) within healthcare teams is a global issue that risks healthcare worker wellbeing, patient safety, public health, and industry reputations. Collectively, fragmented regulation, weak detection and correction processes, conflicts of interest, and fear of retribution for complainants create an environment that enables perpetrators. Specialty training Colleges and other stakeholders can collaborate to address this issue more effectively. This paper examines Australian processes and proposes that the existing disparate mechanisms should be replaced with a national BDH framework that is supported by an independent investigation body. The authors seek to stimulate discussion to reform practice in Australia and in other countries with similar health systems.

