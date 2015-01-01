Abstract

Risky decision making involves the ability to weigh risks and rewards associated with different options to make adaptive choices. Previous work has established a necessary role for the basolateral amygdala (BLA) in mediating effective decision making under risk of punishment, but the mechanisms by which the BLA mediates this process are less clear. Because this form of decision making is profoundly sensitive to dopaminergic (DA) manipulations, we hypothesized that DA receptors in the BLA may be involved in risk-taking behavior. To test this hypothesis, male and female Long-Evans rats were trained in a decision-making task in which rats chose between a small, safe food reward and a larger food reward that was associated with a variable risk of footshock punishment. Once behavioral stability emerged, rats received intra-BLA infusions of ligands targeting distinct dopamine receptor subtypes prior to behavioral testing. Intra-BLA infusions of the dopamine D2 receptor (D2R) agonist quinpirole decreased risk taking in females at all doses, and this reduction in risk taking was accompanied by an increase in sensitivity to punishment. In males, decreased risk taking was only observed at the highest dose of quinpirole. In contrast, intra-BLA manipulations of dopamine D1 or D3 receptors (D1R and D3R, respectively) had no effect on risk taking. Considered together, these data suggest that differential D2R sensitivity in the BLA may contribute to the well-established sex differences in risk taking. Neither D1Rs nor D3Rs, however, appear to contribute to risky decision making in either sex.

Language: en