Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends screening during the first 3 years of life for developmental risk/delay, maternal depression, and social determinants of health (SDOH) using standardized tools. Adoption of these guidelines has been gradual, and barriers to screening are as varied as pediatric practices are themselves.



METHODS: We analyzed 2019 American Academy of Pediatrics Periodic Survey data. The survey included pediatricians' screening practices for developmental delay, maternal depression, and SDOH, and barriers to screening. We used Cochran's Q and McNemar's tests to compare barriers across topics, and χ2 tests and multivariable logistic regression to examine the relationship between barriers and screening practices.



RESULTS: The survey response rate was 46.9% (n = 688). Most pediatricians reported screening/surveilling for developmental delay (98.1%), maternal depression (83.2%), and SDOH (76.7%), but fewer used standardized instruments to do so (59.0%, 44.9%, 12.6%, respectively). Those not screening/only surveilling for maternal depression were more likely to report that screening is not an appropriate role for the pediatrician and difficulty prioritizing time. For SDOH, those not screening/only surveilling were more likely to report instruments not available in the electronic health record, lack of knowledge regarding referral options, and lack of treatment options for positive screens.



CONCLUSIONS: Rates of standardized screening, and barriers pediatricians encounter, have important implications for improving quality of early childhood preventive care. Opportunities include expanding the primary care team and integrating screening tools into the electronic health record. Programs to support social needs and maternal mental health could be strengthened to ensure robust referral options are available.

Language: en