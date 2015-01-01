Abstract

As a key mechanism of belt conveyor, the health status and working state of its parts have a profound impact on whether the belt conveyor can run normally and safely. In the composition of the standard belt conveyor, the number of rollers is numerous and scattered. At the same time, under the complex environment of the work site, the fault detection of each roller is particularly difficult. In order to solve the above problems, a diagnosis method based on thermal infrared image features is proposed to detect the faults of each roller mechanism in the belt conveyor. Firstly, the position of the idler is identified based on the YOLOv4 identification method, and then the sticking resistance and bearing damage of the idler are detected based on the temperature difference discrimination method. In this paper, the target recognition method based on YOLOv4 is used to identify the position of the roller, and the recognition accuracy is 93.8%, which meets the requirements of the project. The infrared image obtained by the dual-spectrum camera is used to distinguish the fault of the idler in the coal mine. The temperature of the bearing and surface of the normal roller increases rapidly within 10 minutes of operation, and the temperature changes slightly after 10 minutes of operation. The bearing damaged idler has a greater friction effect at the bearing, so the temperature at the bearing rises faster, and there is a temperature difference of about 7°C between the bearing and the normal roller. The surface temperature of the idler in the blocking state is also fast for about 20 minutes, and there will be a temperature difference of about 8°between the surface of the idler and the normal roller. In this paper, it is determined that the temperature rise coefficients of the roller surface and bearing under normal conditions are 24% 28% and 18% 22% respectively. It is determined that the threshold value of the temperature rise coefficient in the blocking state and the damaged state is 30% and 25% respectively, that is, when the surface temperature rise coefficient of the roller is detected to be more than 30%, it is determined that the card resistance fault occurs, when the temperature rise coefficient at the roller bearing is detected > 25%, the bearing damage fault is judged.

Language: en