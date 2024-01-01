Abstract

We are excited to introduce this special issue on the consequences of immigration policies on children, youth, and families who experience migration-related trauma. International migration has increased over the last 5 decades. Recent estimates suggest that 281 million people live in a country other than the one in which they were born (McAuliffe & Triandafyllidou, 2021). These migratory patterns are complex and present both challenges and opportunities for trauma psychologists and professionals from diverse disciplines who approach their work with immigrants from a trauma-informed perspective. In this 21st century, a variety of stressors and crises continue to propel the movement of children, youth, and families across the globe. Trauma often pervades the experiences that cause people to leave their homes. They may need to escape oppressive political systems; criminal gangs, war, or disasters; or simply to survive. Migration itself can lead to exposure to additional traumatic events, such as physical and sexual violence, kidnapping, and trafficking. Finally, upon arrival in a host country, individuals may experience further stressors as they struggle to navigate immigration systems with discriminatory processes and inadequate resources. In this special issue, 14 articles illustrate various ways by which migration-related traumatic experiences can inform assessment and treatment, public health policy, and human rights advocacy. Focusing primarily on children and families, unaccompanied youth, and adult migrants from Latin America and other regions, the authors explore premigration, migration itself, and postmigration issues that arise when individuals migrate to survive. The articles highlight how the resiliency and strength of individuals and families can be called upon to empower them in their journey toward healing and the critical need for cross-disciplinary treatment and advocacy. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2024 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en