Park J, Park JS, Jung Y, Na M, Kim Y. Saf. Health Work 2024; 15(2): 158-163.
(Copyright © 2024, Occupational Safety and Health Research Institute)
39035806
OBJECTIVES: The present paper aimed to examine whether an aging workforce is associated with an increase in work-related fatal injuries and to explore the underlying reasons for this potential increase. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Aged workers were defined as those who were at least 55 years old. Work-related fatalities were assessed in aged and young workers who were registered with the workers' compensation system in 2021 in the Republic of Korea. Total waged workers, based on raw data from the Local Area Labor Force Survey in 2021, were used as the denominator to estimate the work-related fatality rates.
Language: en
Republic of Korea; Aged workers; Fatal injuries; Work-related