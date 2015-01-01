Abstract

Alcohol production and consumption have been prohibited in Iran for over four decades, leading to a typical underestimation of its consumption. This study aimed to assess the prevalence of alcohol consumption, its associated factors, and estimate per capita alcohol consumption among Iran's adult population. In this population-based survey, 27,874 adults from across Iran were selected using systematic proportional-to-size cluster sampling. Alcohol consumption was evaluated through a modified Persian version of the STEPS questionnaires from previous studies, applied over different timespans. Per capita consumption was calculated using the quantity-frequency method, expressed in liters of pure alcohol. Adjusted odds ratios were reported for associates of alcohol consumption concerning metabolic risk factors, sociodemographic elements, and lifestyle variables. The prevalence of lifetime alcohol consumption was 6.9% (95% CI 6.5-7.2) in the adult population, with a notable sex difference (males: 13.7% [95% CI 13-14.4]; females: 1.4% [95% CI 1.1-1.6]). The 12 month prevalence was 3.8% (95% CI 3.6-4.1). For individuals aged 18 and older, the per capita alcohol consumption in Iran was 0.12 L. Factors such as being a lifetime smoker, younger, wealthier, and having 7-12 years of education were significantly linked to higher alcohol consumption. Significant associations were also observed between alcohol consumption and having a history of heart attacks (OR = 2.04, 95% CI 1.44-2.89), and physical injuries (OR = 1.88, 95% CI 1.34-2.64). The estimated lifetime and 12-month prevalence of alcohol use in our study were higher among some of the subpopulations. The findings also revealed a complex relationship between alcohol consumption, behavioral risk factors, and metabolic profiles. Consequently, immediate preventive measures tailored to each factor's association with alcohol use are recommended.

